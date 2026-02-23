U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – More than 300 U.S. service members from all branches of service came together to test their military skills and physical prowess during the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition held at Ramstein Air Base Feb. 23 -27. The five-day event, co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the USAF 86th Air Lift Wing, saw U.S. Soldiers from various Army units across the Rheinland-Pfalz region compete alongside Airmen, Marines and Sailors. The competition aimed to enhance military proficiency, foster friendship, and improve interoperability between the allied forces.