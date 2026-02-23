(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – More than 300 U.S. service members from all branches of service came together to test their military skills and physical prowess during the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFB) competition held at Ramstein Air Base Feb. 23 -27. The five-day event, co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the USAF 86th Air Lift Wing, saw U.S. Soldiers from various Army units across the Rheinland-Pfalz region compete alongside Airmen, Marines and Sailors. The competition aimed to enhance military proficiency, foster friendship, and improve interoperability between the allied forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:28
    Photo ID: 9539901
    VIRIN: 260227-A-YV790-6848
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Soldiers take part in German American Friendship Day and compete for German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery