Illinois Army National Guard Field Artillery Battalion Joins With Community to Give Blood

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers have been known to give blood, sweat, and tears while protecting our nation and state, but on Saturday, Feb. 21, the Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment in Milan gave more blood than usual. The battalion hosted a community blood drive in conjunction with ImpactLife. The drive was done during the battalion's annual Periodic Health Assessment, making it convenient for any Soldiers who choose to make a blood donation. In addition, the battalion invited community resource providers to the PHA including the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' VetCenter and personal finance experts, who the Soldiers could talk to during the typical 'hurry up and wait' portions of the PHA. "Instead of standing in a line, they could go talk to someone if they need to," said Lt. Col. Drew England, the battalion commander. The 2-123 Field Artillery is known as a tightknit unit and has been hosting community blood drives off and on for a decade or so. Tori Tebbitt, the account manager for ImpactLife, said that the drive was very successful with almost all the appointments filled.