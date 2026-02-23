Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year

Photo By Chris Ward | To comply with federal law, Department of Defense Education Activity overseas school breakfast and lunch prices have been updated for the 2026-27 school year. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3aC see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – To comply with federal law, school meals will increase by 25 cents at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools outside the continental United States (OCONUS) for the 2026-27 school year.

The lunch price for elementary (grades UPK-five) and secondary (grades six-12) students’ meals will be $3.75 and $4, respectively. Breakfast for all (grades K-12) will be $2.25. Per federal guidelines, families who qualify for free meals receive lunch and breakfast at no cost, and families who qualify for reduced meals will still pay $0.40 per lunch and $0.30 for breakfast.

Each year, the USDA requires DoDEA schools to compare costs for a paid student lunch to the difference between two federal reimbursement rates: the free meal rate and the paid meal rate. If the current price is too low compared to that difference, the USDA requires school meal prices to be adjusted to achieve parity. The 25-cent increase for paid lunches at DoDEA school overseas keeps the program fully compliant with federal guidelines.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s school meal program has provided meals to Warfighters’ children since 1957 at OCONUS DoDEA schools. Last year, the Exchange provided 3.6 million meals at more than 70 schools in Europe and the Pacific. The Exchange provides school lunches as a service to the military community, pricing each lunch, on average, approximately $2 below the actual cost of $5.50 per plate. DoDEA and USDA reimburse the Exchange for direct costs not recouped by sales.

Student menus are set by the Exchange’s registered dietitian in accordance with current USDA guidelines and are based on recommended Dietary Guidelines. All school lunch menus meet or exceed nutrient standards based on grade level for calories, sodium, sugar and fat.

For more information on the Exchange’s school meal program, visit http://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/school-lunch-program.

