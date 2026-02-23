To comply with federal law, Department of Defense Education Activity overseas school breakfast and lunch prices have been updated for the 2026-27 school year. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3aC
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9536435
|VIRIN:
|260225-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|2550x1180
|Size:
|276.62 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year
No keywords found.