(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Chris Ward 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    To comply with federal law, Department of Defense Education Activity overseas school breakfast and lunch prices have been updated for the 2026-27 school year. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3aC

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9536435
    VIRIN: 260225-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 2550x1180
    Size: 276.62 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Overseas DoDEA Meal Pricing Set for 2026-27 School Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    exchange
    AAFES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery