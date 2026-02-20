Collaborative Combat Aircraft program progresses through deliberate weapons integration testing

Courtesy Photo | A YFQ-44A, part of the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, undergoes an undated captive carry test at a California test location. This test phase uses inert munitions to methodically validate weapons integration, structural performance and safety, ensuring the platform can safely carry external stores. The CCA program is a critical part of a larger, integrated system-of-systems designed to extend the reach and effectiveness of crewed aircraft, giving U.S. warfighters an overwhelming advantage in future conflicts. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force has entered the next phase of developmental testing for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, initiating disciplined weapons integration and captive carry evaluations using inert test munitions to validate airworthiness, safety, and systems performance.

This milestone represents a deliberate step forward in integrating CCA into the Air Force’s future force design. Captive carry testing with inert weapons evaluates the aircraft’s ability to safely carry external stores, validates structural integrity and aerodynamic performance, and confirms compatibility between the aircraft and its weapons systems prior to any live employment considerations.

“We are following the same detailed approach used in every other aircraft developmental test program to validate structural performance, flight characteristics and safe separation,” said Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach. “This ensures the CCA can safely integrate inert weapons before future employment.”

The CCA program is designed to deliver affordable, risk-tolerant aircraft that operate as part of a human-machine team, extending the reach, survivability and effectiveness of crewed platforms in contested environments.

CCA program officials emphasized that this phase remains developmental and focused on safe systems integration — not operational employment. The use of inert test weapons allows engineers and test pilots to evaluate performance characteristics and separation safety in a controlled environment without live ordnance.

“CCA is a critical part of a larger, integrated system-of-systems that will give our warfighters the overwhelming advantage," said Wilsbach. "This program is about delivering a network of effects that will sense, strike, and shield our forces in contested environments. We are empowering our teams to take smart risks and deliver this capability faster, ensuring we can deter, and if necessary, defeat any adversary."

Throughout development and testing, a human retains authority over weapons release decisions. CCA is designed to operate within established command structures and legal frameworks that govern all Air Force weapons systems.

By advancing weapons integration testing in a deliberate and transparent manner, the Air Force continues to modernize its force to deter aggression, defend the nation, and uphold its commitment to responsible innovation.