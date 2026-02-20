(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Collaborative Combat Aircraft program progresses through deliberate weapons integration testing

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A YFQ-44A, part of the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, undergoes an undated captive carry test at a California test location. This test phase uses inert munitions to methodically validate weapons integration, structural performance and safety, ensuring the platform can safely carry external stores. The CCA program is a critical part of a larger, integrated system-of-systems designed to extend the reach and effectiveness of crewed aircraft, giving U.S. warfighters an overwhelming advantage in future conflicts. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9533246
    VIRIN: 260223-F-AF000-1589
    Resolution: 8663x4683
    Size: 14.72 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Collaborative Combat Aircraft program progresses through deliberate weapons integration testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CCA
    Collaborative Combat Aircraft

