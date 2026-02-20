Collaborative Combat Aircraft program progresses through deliberate weapons integration testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A YFQ-44A, part of the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, undergoes an undated captive carry test at a California test location. This test phase uses inert munitions to methodically validate weapons integration, structural performance and safety, ensuring the platform can safely carry external stores. The CCA program is a critical part of a larger, integrated system-of-systems designed to extend the reach and effectiveness of crewed aircraft, giving U.S. warfighters an overwhelming advantage in future conflicts. (Courtesy photo)