Storm Surge: NC Guard Deploys for Winter Storms Fern & Gianna

A historic winter storm bore down on North Carolina, and state and local resources were stretched beyond their limits. The North Carolina National Guard answered the call to save lives and property.

On order of North Carolina Governor Josh Stein NCNG commanders began the planning and preparation needed to activate Soldiers and units statewide.

Soldiers from multiple units on State Active Duty brought skills, more than 180 vehicles, specialized equipment, and training for missions from Jan 22 - Feb. 3.

“Most of these soldiers that responded to this were involved in Hurricane Helene…This was our largest call-up since Hurricane Helene,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wes Morrison, the Assistant Adjutant General for Maneuver.

Beginning Jan. 22, in armories and readiness centers, NCNG Officers, Noncommissioned Officers, and Soldiers prepared force packages, teams of Soldiers, and equipment designed for disaster response. Tow cables, snow chains, and other equipment were checked and rechecked, vehicle and generators were topped off with fuel.

This readiness was critical. Soldiers and Airmen must begin duty before the storm arrives on Jan. 24. They began arriving at their units on Jan. 23, where they drew equipment and vehicles. They served under the North Carolina Emergency Management Regional Readiness Centers. There they join other state and local government agencies, civic groups, non-profits, and other partners.

“We are working out in counties and local municipalities just to support the people, anything they really need,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Youngblood, NCNG J3 Domestic Operations Chief.

Fern rolled into western North Carolina, bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and record low temperatures statewide. Interstates, U.S. and state highways, and local roads became impassable, and power failed.

At each of the State of North Carolina Division of Emergency Management Branches, Eastern, Central, and Western, requests from across the state came in. Local and state partners, including cities of Edenton, Williamston, and Farmville, Surry and Polk County, need the Soldiers for a variety of missions, including vehicle recovery, supply delivery, and transportation support.

“The biggest thing across the state is that we are keeping the highway corridors open. That is one of our biggest mission sets, supporting the North Carolina Department of Transportation...so that transportation network stays open,” said Youngblood.

Every day, NCNG leaders worked with state government partners to make the best use of money, equipment, and personnel. The number of force packages peaked at over 100 with more than 480 Soldiers and Airmen drawn from nearly every county in North Carolina on duty.

“If they get into trouble and they need help; We can see where they are located to help get resources to them,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wells Hayes, NCNG J3 JOC Technician Supervisor.

The storm continued across the state, crossing west to east, blanketing all of North Carolina in a wintry mix.

“When you have small roads in rural areas, especially the deep mountains, they are hard to traverse, especially when they are snowy and icy. Humvees and some of our vehicles are a little bit better at that,” said Youngblood.

Missions grew in number and complexity, transporting patients, critical medical personnel, and supplies, and supporting local and state law enforcement by recovering vehicles and clearing roads. The NCNG Cyber Security Response Force protected and defended North Carolina’s digital infrastructure.

“Threat actors will take advantage of individuals and organizations during winter storms. You are more likely to click on text messages or emails that talk about news that’s currently happening around you,” said Sharon Atkins, a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst with the North Carolina National Guard Cyber Security Response Force.

There was no rest for the weary as North Carolina was literally digging its way out of Winter Storm Fern, when Gianna added over 10 inches of snow in parts of the state, keeping NCNG Soldiers on duty. This occurred just after one of the larger NCNG deployments in support of an ongoing U.S. military mission.

“We (the NCNG) flew approximately 800 Soldiers out of Ft Bragg for their federal mission,” said Morrison. “They’ll be heading to the Middle East… after a short train up, and so with that and the 341 (presently serving on State Active-Duty 31 Jan.) is a good example of the guards’ dual mission and the capabilities of the North Carolina National Guard.”

