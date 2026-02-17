Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers at Fort Hood now have a new dining option focused on fresh ingredients, global flavors and healthy choices with 42 Bistro, which officially opened Wednesday.



Operated by Compass Group USA, Inc., the campus-style dining venue, or CSDV, is designed to provide service members with nutritious meals, diverse menu options and a welcoming atmosphere. Enrique Estrada, executive chef for 42 Bistro, Compass Group, said the concept centers on quality, affordability and a commitment to caring for the Soldiers it serves.



“This is an honor and a privilege to do,” Estrada said. “Our focus is making sure they’re eating healthy options while also giving them variety for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We want them to feel like they’re at home.”



A key feature of 42 Bistro is its commitment to sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible. Produce is brought in from Texas farms with an emphasis on organic, high-grade products.



“Nothing but Grade-A foods,” Estrada explained. “We go through a high range of quality food when we purchase. It’s important to build that relationship with the community and ensure we’re serving the best product possible.”



Estrada oversees the back-of-house operations, managing kitchen staff and ensuring recipes, portion control and food quality meet Compass standards. Keeping meals affordable for Soldiers remains a priority alongside freshness and taste.



Unlike traditional fixed-menu dining facilities, 42 Bistro will rotate menu options regularly to offer Soldiers something new each day. An eight-week cycle menu is in development, and daily station themes will provide variety across cuisines.



The bistro features several stations, including Forged in 1775, a grill serving burgers and grilled chicken sandwiches; Piccolo Italia, which offers flatbread pizzas and lighter Italian-inspired fare; Graze, a salad station with roasted vegetables, composed salads and quinoa options; and Noble Fork, a global station rotating international cuisine such as Mexican, Asian, Latin American and European dishes.



“We’re not your typical restaurant where you see the same thing over and over,” Estrada said. “Today might be Mexican food with street tacos on corn tortillas. Tomorrow could be Indian cuisine. We want them to walk in and say, ‘Wow, this is different.’”



Healthy alternatives are integrated throughout the menu, including gluten-free recipes, whole-grain options and portion control standards designed to support readiness and overall wellness.



“Most importantly, it’s about keeping them healthy,” Estrada said, “healthy food that tastes great.”

Estrada brings 25 years of culinary experience to Fort Hood, with two decades in business and industry dining and five years in health care food service. He began his career as a dishwasher in high school before attending culinary school and rising through the ranks.



“I fell in love with it,” Estrada said. “Serving people and keeping them happy with the food, that’s always been my goal.”



His favorite dishes to prepare come from the global station, where he enjoys crafting international cuisine. Italian fare tops his list when it comes to eating, including lasagna, chicken Alfredo and chicken parmesan.



Beyond food quality, Estrada emphasized customer service as a cornerstone of the bistro’s mission. The team conducts multiple preservice huddles each day to align on standards and gather feedback.



“We’re focusing on hiring people who take pride and have a passion for food and great customer service,” he said. “We’re very proud to be serving Soldiers.”



As one of the first campus-style dining concepts of its kind for the U.S. Army, 42 Bistro represents a new approach to installation dining. Early feedback from Soldiers has been positive, Estrada noted.



“I’ve spoken with a couple of Soldiers who came in and said, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” Estrada said. “That makes me very happy.”



The bistro will operate seven days a week, serving breakfast 6:30-9:30 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., and dinner 4-6:30 p.m. The venue also has grab-and-go items and the Graze station available 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and Tradecraft Coffee Bar open 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.



For Estrada, whose father served four years in the Navy, the opportunity to support service members carries personal meaning.



“I take a lot of respect for the Army and what they do for this country,” Estrada said. “We’re really honored to be here to serve.”