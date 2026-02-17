(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Patrick Connery 

    III Armored Corps

    Enrique Estrada, executive chef for 42 Bistro, Compass Group USA, Inc., tends to burgers and salmon on a grill Feb. 12 at 42 Bistro at Fort Hood.

    Estrada oversees back-of-house operations, managing kitchen staff and ensuring recipes, portion control and food quality meet Compass standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 10:32
    Photo ID: 9526804
    VIRIN: 260212-A-VT268-7681
    Resolution: 7969x5315
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV, by PFC Patrick Connery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

