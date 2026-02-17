Enrique Estrada, executive chef for 42 Bistro, Compass Group USA, Inc., tends to burgers and salmon on a grill Feb. 12 at 42 Bistro at Fort Hood.
Estrada oversees back-of-house operations, managing kitchen staff and ensuring recipes, portion control and food quality meet Compass standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9526804
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-VT268-7681
|Resolution:
|7969x5315
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV, by PFC Patrick Connery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV
No keywords found.