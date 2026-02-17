Fresh food for fit Soldiers: 42 Bistro chef dishes on offerings at new CSDV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Enrique Estrada, executive chef for 42 Bistro, Compass Group USA, Inc., tends to burgers and salmon on a grill Feb. 12 at 42 Bistro at Fort Hood.



Estrada oversees back-of-house operations, managing kitchen staff and ensuring recipes, portion control and food quality meet Compass standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Patrick M. Connery)