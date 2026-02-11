Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

Photo By Brannen Parrish | A transport vessel heads toward a drilling platform operated by contractors taking rock core samples in the stilling basin below Keystone Dam near Sand Springs, Okla., Dec. 17, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District announced, Feb. 13, that a scheduled lane closure on the State Highway 151 Bridge over Keystone Dam, to allow soil and rock core sampling, has been rescheduled and will begin Feb. 23, 2026. The lane closure will last between two and three weeks. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla., - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, announced Feb. 13, a change to the start date for an upcoming lane restriction on the State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam in Sand Springs, Okla., Feb. 23.

The lane closure will last between two and three weeks to facilitate soil and rock core sampling around Keystone Dam.

The lane restriction was originally slated to begin Feb. 17 and last until March 9.