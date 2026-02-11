(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

    Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | A transport vessel heads toward a drilling platform operated by contractors taking...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

    TULSA, Okla., - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, announced Feb. 13, a change to the start date for an upcoming lane restriction on the State Highway 151 bridge over Keystone Dam in Sand Springs, Okla., Feb. 23.

    The lane closure will last between two and three weeks to facilitate soil and rock core sampling around Keystone Dam.

    The lane restriction was originally slated to begin Feb. 17 and last until March 9.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 17:25
    Story ID: 558161
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE, Tulsa District, Keystone Dam, Civil Works, Oklahoma

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version