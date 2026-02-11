Tulsa District reschedules start of State Highway 151 lane restriction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A transport vessel heads toward a drilling platform operated by contractors taking rock core samples in the stilling basin below Keystone Dam near Sand Springs, Okla., Dec. 17, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District announced, Feb. 13, that a scheduled lane closure on the State Highway 151 Bridge over Keystone Dam, to allow soil and rock core sampling, has been rescheduled and will begin Feb. 23, 2026. The lane closure will last between two and three weeks.