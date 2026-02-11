USACE awards Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project’s final contract

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the award of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the award of the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract Feb. 12, 2026, to C.J. Mahan Construction Company. This is the final contract to complete the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This aerial photo of the project was taken Jan. 21, 2026. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 13, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the award of the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract yesterday to C.J. Mahan Construction Company LLC. This is the final contract to complete the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



USACE is awarding a base contract of $192,143,924.90. Under this base contract, C.J. Mahan will construct the downstream approach walls, breach the existing dam to connect the upstream approach to the new lock, bring the new lock to operation and remove the cofferdam.



“We are proud to award this contract for this important navigation infrastructure project. The entire USACE team managing this project is ready to work with our contract partner and move the project to the finish line and deliver a new and larger operational lock,” said Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, Nashville District commander.

C.J. Mahan Construction Company LLC, based in Urbancrest, Ohio, is a heavy-civil and marine contractor that specializes in challenging and complex infrastructure projects. The company has experience with lock chambers, gate structures, dams, piers and industrial docks, barge loading facilities, and deep-water coffer dams.

The next steps for C.J. Mahan involve creating a detailed construction schedule for the Approach Wall and Decommissioning contract work and preparing to mobilize for construction.

Construction activities included in the final contract are primed to start after the upstream approach wall work is complete and portions of the coffer dam work area are made available by the lock chamber contractor. Current lock chamber construction by Shimmick Construction Company Inc., is approximately 76% complete. Construction of the upstream approach wall, also by C.J. Mahan, is approximately 70% complete as of February 2026 and on schedule to complete prior to the release date for work to commence on the new contract.



Navigation traffic will transition to the new lock during the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract. The new lock will handle nine jumbo (35-foot by 195-foot) barges in one lockage compared to one barge per lockage in the existing lock, an 80% increase in efficiency to the navigation industry.



“When complete, recreational vessels and commercial tows will maintain access to 318 miles of navigable waterways upstream, and tows will more efficiently deliver commodities up and down the Tennessee River,” said Bob Winters, Nashville District project manager.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at[https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/), on Facebook at[www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps)and on X (formerly Twitter) at[www.x.com/nashvillecorps](http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps). Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at[https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district](https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district).