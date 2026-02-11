USACE awards Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project’s final contract

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the award of the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract Feb. 12, 2026, to C.J. Mahan Construction Company. This is the final contract to complete the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This aerial photo of the project was taken Jan. 21, 2026. (USACE Photo)