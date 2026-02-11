(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE awards Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project's final contract

    CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the award of the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract Feb. 12, 2026, to C.J. Mahan Construction Company. This is the final contract to complete the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project at Tennessee River mile 471 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This aerial photo of the project was taken Jan. 21, 2026. (USACE Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9521474
    VIRIN: 260121-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 2693x1515
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, US
    Chattanooga
    Chickamauga Lock
    Tennessee River
    USACE
    Tennessee
    navigation

