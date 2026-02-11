(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    DONGDUCHEON CITY, South Korea — In the spirit of the Lunar New Year, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok held a friendly meeting to exchange holiday greetings and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community, Dongducheon city hall, Feb. 13.

    The meeting underscores the long-standing friendship and cooperative relationship that has been a hallmark of the community since the 1950s. Mayor Park and U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the USAG Y-C commander, expressed the importance of mutual support and continued collaboration.

    The meeting concluded with Mayor Park and Cho expressing their commitment to improving both communities and fostering a spirit of friendship in the year to come.

