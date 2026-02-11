Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, left; Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok; and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor; take a commemorative photograph at Dongducheon City Hall, Feb. 13, 2026. Mayor Park and the garrison command team met to exchange holiday greetings for the Lunar New Year and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DONGDUCHEON CITY, South Korea — In the spirit of the Lunar New Year, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok held a friendly meeting to exchange holiday greetings and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community, Dongducheon city hall, Feb. 13.

The meeting underscores the long-standing friendship and cooperative relationship that has been a hallmark of the community since the 1950s. Mayor Park and U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the USAG Y-C commander, expressed the importance of mutual support and continued collaboration.

The meeting concluded with Mayor Park and Cho expressing their commitment to improving both communities and fostering a spirit of friendship in the year to come.