Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Donny Thornton, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor, right; and Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok; shake hands at Dongducheon City Hall, Feb. 13, 2026. Mayor Park and the garrison command team met to exchange holiday greetings for the Lunar New Year and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community. (Courtesy photo)