    Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings [Image 3 of 3]

    Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team visit Dongducheon City Hall on Feb. 13, 2026. Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok and the garrison command team met to exchange holiday greetings for the Lunar New Year and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 01:46
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    COMREL (community relations)
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    IMCOM Pacific

