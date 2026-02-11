Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team visit Dongducheon City Hall on Feb. 13, 2026. Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok and the garrison command team met to exchange holiday greetings for the Lunar New Year and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community. (Courtesy photo)