The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team visit Dongducheon City Hall on Feb. 13, 2026. Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyung-deok and the garrison command team met to exchange holiday greetings for the Lunar New Year and reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between the city and the military community. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9520882
|VIRIN:
|260213-A-A5022-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yongsan-Casey command team and Dongducheon City Mayor exchange holiday greetings
No keywords found.