Career Development Symposium Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 23, 2025) Assistant Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Jeffrey Heames answers questions from Naval Station Great Lakes Sailors during a Career Development Symposium all-hands call, Sept. 23. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)