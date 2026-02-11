Former Reactor Department Officer Returns to PCU John F. Kennedy as Civilian Expert for Builder’s Trials

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | Madeline Kanne, a former nuclear surface warfare officer (SWO-N) once assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Reactor Department, poses in front of reactor spaces during Builder’s Trials, Feb. 3, 2026. Kanne returned to John F. Kennedy as a civilian engineer to test the ship’s reactor systems during Builder’s Trials. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher) see less | View Image Page

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 4, 2025) – Madeline Kanne, a former nuclear surface warfare officer (SWO-N) once assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Reactor Department, returned to the ship as a civilian engineer with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, or Naval Reactors, for Builder’s Sea Trials, Jan 28 – Feb. 4, 2026.

Her previous service as a propulsion plant watch officer allowed her to provide an operational perspective to the government team as the carrier went to sea under nuclear power for the first time.

"It's very different doing the work I do now compared to before, but we’re still speaking the same language of naval nuclear power," Kanne said. "I went from operating to a more supervisor and behind the scenes role. So it’s cool to see the connection between the two."

Her first-hand experience on the deck plates now supports her work as a civilian. When changes to procedures are considered, she provides crucial insight into how it might impact Sailors.

"If people want to make changes to a procedure and I can step in and say, well that doesn’t really make sense because the Sailors are going to have to do X, Y and Z," Kanne explained. "[My naval service] prepared me perfectly for the job I’m in now."

Initially disappointed that changes to the ship’s schedule meant she would not be aboard for Builder’s Sea Trials as a Sailor, Kanne was determined to return to John F. Kennedy. After transitioning to a civilian role at Naval Reactors, she advocated to join the integrated plan operations team assigned to John F. Kennedy.

"I expressed my desire to go underway with [John F. Kennedy], and that is how I was able to come back and go out to sea on this ship," she said.

Her unique position has not gone unnoticed by the ship's senior leadership. As the crew works alongside engineers from Naval Reactors and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding during the intense period of Builder’s Trials, Kanne’s ability to translate operational realities into technical feedback has become essential. Capt. Michael Sammataro, the ship’s reactor officer, praised her direct impact on the mission to get the warship ready for the fleet.

“Madeline is a wonderful asset to the reactor team as we navigate Builder’s Trials,” Sammataro said. “Her experience in the plant provides a perspective for the Naval Reactors and Newport News Shipbuilding teams that only a seasoned naval officer could provide. Her guidance and knowledge are invaluable as we bring this ship to life and I’m sure her legacy will last far beyond her tour on board this ship.”

During her time aboard John F. Kennedy from 2022 to 2024, Kanne served as a division officer and a propulsion plant watch officer, playing a key role in the ship’s initial reactor startup. A pivotal moment for her and the crew was achieving initial criticality, a complex evolution where a nuclear reactor is activated for the first time.

"Our reactor department worked so hard to get ready to take the reactor critical for the first time," Kanne said. "Not many people get the opportunity to do that, but we were prepared and we came together as a team."

As John F. Kennedy returns to Newport News Shipbuilding following a successful Builder’s Trials, Kanne said she is confident and proud of the crew she once served alongside as the crew of the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier looks ahead to their next milestone.