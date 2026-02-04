(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    John F. Kennedy Completes Builder's Sea Trials

    John F. Kennedy Completes Builder's Sea Trials

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Builder's Sea Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 16:29
    John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway

    TAGS

    Newport News Shipbuilding
    HII
    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic
    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

