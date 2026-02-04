Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) transits the Atlantic Ocean during Builder's Sea Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 16:29
|Photo ID:
|9506948
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-HF194-1015
|Resolution:
|5269x3513
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, John F. Kennedy Completes Builder's Sea Trials, by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
John F. Kennedy completes Builder’s Sea Trials, First Underway
No keywords found.