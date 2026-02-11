Courtesy Photo | Construction workers with Kiewit work beneath a gantry crane to install new torque...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction workers with Kiewit work beneath a gantry crane to install new torque shafts that were previously supported by the State Highway 100 bridge near Gore, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is replacing the bridge, which is connected to Tenkiller Dam and spans the spillway. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Raymond Todd) see less | View Image Page

Work continues on Tenkiller spillway bridge project Your browser does not support the audio element.

Work continues on the Tenkiller Dam spillway bridge replacement project near Gore, Okla., Feb. 10, 2026.



The main spillway bridge closed Oct. 6, 2025, for pre-construction work including building a walkway, setting the gantry crane and staging equipment.



The contractor, Kiewett Construction, is replacing the existing steel structure with a modern concrete design.



“Active demolition continues to progress on the existing bridge structure at Tenkiller Dam," said Raymond Todd, project manager, Tulsa District.



The road deck and sidewalks have been completely removed with girders and beams on Spans 9 & 10 recently removed.



"The Dam continues to stay fully operational during demolition and construction of the new bridge structure with the project maintaining on course for completion in 2027," said Todd. "We greatly appreciate the public’s patience while we deliver this mission critical infrastructure project to the surrounding communities for many years to come,”



Major construction for Tenkiller Lake began in June 1947. The spillway, outlet works, and tunnels were completed in 1951, and embankment closure occurred in May 1952. Impoundment of the power pool began in July 1952. The project was completed for full flood control operation in July 1953. Installation of the two hydropower units was completed in December 1953, and power generation was initiated.



Work on the project is expected to last approximately two years, though the timeline may shift depending on weather and other factors.