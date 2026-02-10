USFK Information Operations Division Provides Keynote and Training Opportunities at AOC Asia

Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army Col. Beall delivers a keynote address during the AOC Asia Symposium at the Militopia Hotel in Seoul, Oct. 14–15, 2025. Beall spoke on Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations in the region, highlighting current challenges and desired future conditions to strengthen multinational coordination. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army Col. Beall delivers a keynote address during the AOC Asia Symposium at the...... read more read more

In late 2025, the Association of Old Crows (AOC) hosted its annual AOC Asia conference in Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK), bringing together regional and global experts in electromagnetic spectrum operations and electronic warfare. The conference invited the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Information Operations Division (IOD), including its Combined Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Cell (CJEMSOC), to provide keynote remarks and hosting conference sessions.

The AOC is a professional, non-profit organization focused on electromagnetic warfare, spectrum operations, and information-related capabilities. AOC Asia is held annually in the Indo-Pacific region and attracts a diverse international audience. The 2025 conference drew more than 450 participants from 17 countries, representing military, government, academia, industry, and media organizations. From the earliest stages of conference planning, AOC coordinated closely with the USFK IOD JEMSOC and regional military partners from the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia. Notably, the CJEMSOC is responsible for EMSO within the Tri-Command and includes both U.S. and ROK representatives with United Nations Command augmentees.#_ftn1

“We immediately seized the opportunity to showcase USFK’s operational activities and regional partnerships,” said Sherman Barto, a spectrum operator within CJEMSOC. As part of the event, the JEMSOC held two conference sessions focused on operational and strategic challenges within the Korean Area of Operations, and the importance of integrating Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) into Information Operations.

USAF Captain, Candace Wilder, USFK JEMSOC’s Team Chief remarked on the importance of ‘seeing’ EMSO all around us. “EMSO is not simply a warfighter tactic or tool that’s available in time of conflict. It is consistent and persistent in everyday actions, our cell phone activity, the way we watch TV, or in using GPS navigation, it is important we maintain a decisive advantage by remembering these every day conveniences can be used for and against us.”

The conference emphasized this point by also hosting presenters from Australia and the ROK that spoke on maintaining the Information Advantage and the importance of Cognitive Warfare to include Cognitive EW. Strong participation was also seen from the ROK Air Force, allied acquisition professionals, and U.S. military stakeholders, fostering dialogue on how industry innovation can strengthen alliance capabilities.

Col. James “Matt” Beall, director of the USFK IOD, delivered a keynote address highlighting the importance of collaboration with the defense industrial base. “AOC Asia gave us a valuable opportunity to engage with U.S. and ROK industry partners and collaborate on advanced electronic warfare solutions,” Beall said. “The conference demonstrates our commitment to equipping joint warfighters with the best tools available to counter adversary capabilities,” he concluded, noting the importance in ensuring Joint Force Development and Design outpaces adversaries. He also underscored how JEMSOC training events and intelligence-sharing partnerships contribute to building a resilient and effective joint force. Additionally mentioned were the collaborative presentations that fostered professional growth with ROK and other regional allies, resulting in sharing lessons learned and tactical employment of electronic warfare.

Overall, USFK IOD’s participation in AOC Asia strengthened alliance partnerships, enhanced joint training, professional development and reinforced the importance of integrating electromagnetic spectrum operations into Joint Force Development and Design.

#_ftnref1 Sain, Sarah. “AOC Asia 2025 Concludes with Strong Global Participation and Focus on EMSO and AI.” Journal of Electromagnetic Dominance (JED), October 22, 2025. Accessed December 14, 2025. https://www.jedonline.com/2025/10/22/aoc-asia-2025-concludes-with-strong-global-participation-and-focus-on-emso-and-ai/.