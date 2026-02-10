(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USFK Information Operations Division Provides Keynote and Training Opportunities at AOC Asia

    USFK Information Operations Division Provides Keynote and Training Opportunities at AOC Asia

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Col. Beall speaks as a keynote presenter during the AOC Asia Symposium at the Militopia Hotel in Seoul, Oct. 14–15, 2025. The symposium brought together regional partners to discuss Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, current operational challenges and opportunities for improved cooperation. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 23:53
    USFK Information Operations Division Provides Keynote and Training Opportunities at AOC Asia

