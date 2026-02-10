USFK Information Operations Division Provides Keynote and Training Opportunities at AOC Asia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Beall addresses attendees as a keynote speaker during the AOC Asia Symposium at the Militopia Hotel in Seoul, Oct. 14–15, 2025. Beall discussed Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations across the region, emphasizing current conditions, challenges and desired end states for allied integration. (courtesy photo)