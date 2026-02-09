Exchange Invites Shoppers To Share Their Best Smile For A Chance at $1,750 in prizes

Photo By Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez | Your smile could win! Exchange shoppers can enter the Procter & Gamble Best Smile Contest by submitting a photo of their best smile at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Feb. 6-19 for a chance to win up to a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-39R see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can turn their best smile into a chance to https://flic.kr/p/2rVP2rT.

From Feb. 6 through Feb. 19, authorized shoppers 18 and older can submit a photo of their smile at https://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three prizes. The grand-prize winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, while second place will earn a $500 gift card and third place will receive a $250 gift card.

“Smiles are a big part of the connections we make with our shoppers every day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This contest is a fun way to celebrate those moments while giving back to the community we’re honored to serve.”

Winners will be selected and notified no later than March 6. No purchase is necessary to enter. For full sweepstakes rules, visithttps://www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and honorably dischargedVeterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans#pa to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilianscan visithttps://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

