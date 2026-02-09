Exchange Invites Shoppers To Share Their Best Smile For A Chance at $1,750 in prizes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Your smile could win! Exchange shoppers can enter the Procter & Gamble Best Smile Contest by submitting a photo of their best smile at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Feb. 6-19 for a chance to win up to a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-39R