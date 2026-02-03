From dugout to hangar: Washington Nationals visit Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The Washington Nationals baseball staff visited local service members during a community engagement event on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2025. The visit was an opportunity to strengthen community relations and foster mutual understanding within the Washington, D.C., area. Service members had the opportunity to interact with local sporting professionals and the Nationals’ staff had the opportunity to interact with service members and gain insight on the various military missions and units on Joint Base Andrews. The event started with the Nationals’ coaching staff being greeted by base leadership and servicemembers from units around the installation and opening remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, Col. Christopher M. Robinson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, Gregory McCarthy, Washington Nationals senior vice president, and Paul Toboni, Washington Nationals president of baseball operations. “We appreciate what you do,” McCarthy said. “We understand you make enormous sacrifices to be in the military and if we can provide you some experiences from time to time to make you feel special and appreciated, we’re happy to do that.” The event showcased static displays from several units assigned to and located at Andrews, including the 316th Wing, 89th Airlift Wing, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, Space Delta 13, U.S. Space Force and the Andrews Medical Group. The event provided an opportunity for the Washington Nationals staff to experience what service members do on a day-to-day basis and the challenges they face in their respective career fields. “It was really special to be able to meet and connect with the Nationals' staff, because it's not every day you get this opportunity to meet leaders from an MLB team,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kaela Wood, 316th Wing Command Section Information Management. It was great to hear their experience on how to lead a team and I found that it is also similar to how lead ours. It's awesome that they are so military friendly and want to support us and our missions." Toboni shared his appreciation to be a part of this event. “I sit here pinching myself,” Toboni said. “How cool it is to be able to spend time with all of you? My only regret is that we couldn’t spend more time than the couple hours we had.” The event concluded with discussions on how both organizations can work together in the future and a group photo of all the attendees.