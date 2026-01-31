(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps fast-tracks contract for new Precision Attack Strike Missile

    PASM contract

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Story by Jamie Cosgrove 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md. --The Department of Navy announced the $86.2 million contract award of the Precision Attack Strike Munition toL3Harris Technologies Jan 30, a critical component of the Marine Corps’ vision for enhancing the lethality and survivability of its rotary-wing assets.

    PASM will provide the Marine Corps with a cost-effective, longer-range, precision weapon that can deliver diverse effects (kinetic or non—kinetic) from AH-1Z aircraft in land and sea-based environments.

    Over the past several years, the Marine Corps conducted a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) for the Long-Range Attack Munition (LRAM). The tests successfully proved the technology's capability for a low-altitude, rotary-wing aircraft to perform offensive anti-surface warfare and maritime strikes. These demonstrations informed the department's decision to award the contract.

    “We are proud to partner withL3Harris Technologies to deliver a system that will provide a decisive advantage to Marine Corps pilots and support their missions worldwide,” said Rear Adm. Tony Rossi, who oversees the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)).

    PEO (U&W)’s Direct and Time Sensitive Strike Weapons program office (PMA-242) awarded the contract under an Other Transaction Agreement/Authority (OTA) – a contract vehicle used by the government to streamline research and development and prototype development.

    “The use of an OTA contract is a key part of this strategy, designed to rapidly prototype and field a capability that’s essential for operations in contested environments and against advanced adversaries,” said. Capt. Lindsay Buzzell, PMA-242 program manager.

    Under the contract,L3Harris Technologies will deliver all units, manuals, training, support equipment, and test equipment for AH-1Z by end of fiscal year 2027.

    PMA-242 is the Direct and Time SensitiveStrike Weapons program office for the Navy and Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
