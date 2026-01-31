PASM contract

The Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 launch a Long Range Attack Missile (LRAM) from an AH-1Z off coast of Virginia in late 2025. This demonstration paved the way for the Precision Attack Strike Munitions program (PASM), bringing cost-effective, long-range precision strikes to the USMC AH-1Z missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9503424
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-N2005-1206
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|79.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
