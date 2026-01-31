PASM contract

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    The Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 launch a Long Range Attack Missile (LRAM) from an AH-1Z off coast of Virginia in late 2025. This demonstration paved the way for the Precision Attack Strike Munitions program (PASM), bringing cost-effective, long-range precision strikes to the USMC AH-1Z missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9503424
    VIRIN: 250924-N-N2005-1206
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 79.25 KB
    Location: US
