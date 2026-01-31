PASM contract

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 launch a Long Range Attack Missile (LRAM) from an AH-1Z off coast of Virginia in late 2025. This demonstration paved the way for the Precision Attack Strike Munitions program (PASM), bringing cost-effective, long-range precision strikes to the USMC AH-1Z missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)