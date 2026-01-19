(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A South Carolina Guardsman serves neighbors beyond his hometown

    678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Story by Spc. Turner Horton 

    South Carolina National Guard

    COLUMBIA, S.C. — While most college seniors are preparing for exams and thinking about graduation ceremonies, Spc. Kolby M. Dawkins, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B) assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, is serving the community during Winter Storm Fern.

    Dawkins, a Hartsville native and history major at the University of South Carolina, is currently on State Active Duty in response to Winter Storm Fern. He serves on a Vehicle Recovery Team supporting local partner agencies in the upstate.

    “It feels good to help the community,” Dawkins said. “I’m part of the vehicle recovery team that will be located in Clinton, ready to help the community when called.”

    This is not Dawkins’ first activation. He previously served during Hurricane Helene, assisting with the delivery of essential items such as food and water to Whitmire residents.

    As winter weather affects communities across South Carolina, Dawkins remains ready to respond. Balancing college responsibilities with military service, he exemplifies what makes citizen-soldiers special. His commitment highlights the vital role the South Carolina National Guard plays in supporting local communities during emergencies.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.24.2026
    Story ID: 556723
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: HARTSVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    South Carolina National Guard
    SCNG
    dod
    NGB
    678thADA

