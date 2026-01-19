678 Air Defense Artillery Brigade responds to Winter Storm Fern

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, prepare vehicles to support Winter Storm Fern operations in Eastover, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2026. Soldiers fueled vehicles, conducted maintenance, prepared equipment and reviewed a plan to support partner agencies and communities throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Turner Horton)