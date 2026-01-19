Montenegro, U.S. Celebrate 120 Years of Diplomatic Relations, Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Courtesy Photo | Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović (left), shakes hands with Zeljko Radulovic, Defense Attaché of Montenegro to the United States, during the 120th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between the United States and Montenegro. The event, held in November, highlighted the nations’ history and partnership, bringing together over 250 guests, including senior U.S. officials, members of Congress, military leaders, and members of the Montenegrin diaspora. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The United States and Montenegro marked the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a celebration at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. in November.

The event brought together more than 250 guests, including senior U.S. officials, members of Congress, military leaders, and members of the Montenegrin diaspora.

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović reaffirmed his nations’ commitment to the U.S. partnership and emphasized the importance of cooperation in defense, economy, energy, and innovation.

“The 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations is not only viewed as a moment of historical reflection, but as a starting point for a new chapter of cooperation focused on trust and shared responsibility within the transatlantic community,” said Zeljko Radulovic, Defense Attaché of Montenegro to the United States.

Since regaining independence in 2006, Montenegro has developed a robust defense partnership with the United States. Cooperation has included joint training and exercises, cyber defense initiatives, and educational opportunities for Montenegrin military personnel.

Instrumental in enhancing Montenegro’s defense capabilities is the State Partnership Program (SPP) with the Maine National Guard, now in its 20th year.

“We are assured that partnership with the Maine National Guard will continue to play an important role in strengthening our capabilities. Dozens of events on both sides of the Atlantic will continue to build our capabilities but, equally important, the bridges and cultural ties between Maine and Montenegro,” Radulovic said.

Joint exercises like the U.S.-led Defender Europe series have further enhanced interoperability and coalition capabilities.

“In January next year, Montenegro will host the Concept Development Conference for Defender Europe 27. This represents an important recognition of Montenegro's credibility and responsibility within NATO, as well as a valuable opportunity to further strengthen our interoperability and visibility within the Alliance,” Radulovic said.

The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) has played a key role in supporting Montenegro’s NATO operational readiness through Foreign Military Sales (FMS). Projects such as Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), cyber and communications equipment, and rapid reaction force gear have helped Montenegro achieve NATO capability goals while strengthening its ability to assist civilian institutions.

“It’s been remarkable seeing the relationship between two NATO allies flourish over the past few years. The continued enhancement of the relationship will ensure the alliance is stronger and more resilient for future generations,” said Henry Via, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command Branch Chief.

Via added that this past July, the last JLTVs were delivered by the United States government to Montenegro.

“The total package approach was utilized, and the program has transitioned to sustainment, which includes additional training, repair and return, and spare parts,” Via said.

USASAC leads the Army Materiel Command Security Assistance Enterprise, developing and managing security assistance programs and Foreign Military Sales cases to build partner capacity, support combatant command engagement strategies, and strengthen U.S. global partnerships.

“The U.S. has played a decisive role in helping Montenegro strengthen its defense sector, particularly visible during Montenegro’s NATO accession process,” Radulovic said.

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, the partnership between Montenegro and the United States remains vital. Both nations are committed to advancing shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity within the transatlantic community.

“Increasing readiness for acting in emergency situations, development of the engineering unit's capabilities, both land and underwater, logistics, medics, support of naval capacities, advancement of Montenegro's cyber capabilities, exchange of experience in regard to the participation of the units for deployment, and many others. All of this has been of the utmost importance for us and has helped us raise preparedness of the Armed Forces of Montenegro,” Radulovic said.