Distinguished military guests visit Montenegro, strengthen alliance and cooperation

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, the Adjutant General of the Maine Army National Guard, presents a challenge coin to 2nd Lt. Ivan Bajceta, cyber team leader of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, in recognition of outstanding service and dedication to the Montenegro-led cyber exercise at the Golubovic Airbase, Montenegro, June 5, 2025. This cyber exercise, the largest in Montenegro’s history, brought together elements from the Maine National Guard, Vermont National Guard, the Armed Forces of Montenegro, and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia to build cyber defense capabilities and strengthen regional military cooperation. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army's operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Yohannes Mogos)