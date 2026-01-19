14 Veterans Inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

Photo By Maj. Michael Wilcoxson | Connecticut veterans who were inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame as the class of 2025 pose for a photo with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and other dignitaries following their induction ceremony at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill, Conn. Jan. 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Michael Wilcoxson) see less | View Image Page

Susan Bysiewicz, lieutenant governor of the state of Connecticut, in partnership with the Connecticut Military Department and Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs inducted 14 local veterans into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame Jan. 22, 2026, at the Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Rocky Hill.

Founded in 2005, the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame was established to increase awareness of the lifetime contributions of the state’s veterans who continue serving their communities during and after their time in the military.

“The men and women inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame remind us that military service is often just the beginning of a lifetime of leadership,” said Bysiewicz. “This year’s class includes veterans who have shaped young minds as public educators, strengthened communities through nonprofit board service and entrepreneurship, and stood as tireless advocates for veterans and their families.”

This year’s class of inductees are:

Thomas M. Brockett – U.S. Air Force

Thomas (Tom) M. Brockett was born and raised in Branford. He and his wife, Carolyn, are the proud parents of three children, grandparents of four and great-grandparents of two. Tom is a retired labor attorney.

Upon graduation from high school, Tom served as an air traffic control specialist in the U.S. Air Force, including service in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Connecticut War Time Service Medal. After serving his country, Tom was employed as an air traffic control specialist at Chicago O’Hare International Airport until 1981.

Following his air traffic career, Tom returned to school and received degrees from Gateway Community College, Wesleyan University, and a jurisprudence doctorate from UConn School of Law. Tom practiced union-side labor law, serving working-class Connecticut residents. In 2000, Tom was honored as Alumni of the Year at Gateway Community College.

In addition to his professional career, Tom is and has been an active member of the Branford community for more than 40 years. He is a member of the American Legion, where he served as Judge Advocate. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Tom served as a baseball coach for countless teams and as President of Branford Little League for many years. Tom was an elected town representative and the minority leader of his party. He proudly authored a resolution that was unanimously adopted to fly the POW/MIA Flag on all Branford public buildings. He has also served as a director for the community dining room.

Tom remains actively involved in the Branford community. Presently, he serves as the president of the historic Branford Center Cemetery, which celebrated its 380th anniversary this past year.

Adele E. Hodges – U.S. Marine Corps

Adele E. Hodges enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps following her graduation from Southern Connecticut State University. She was accepted into the Enlisted Commissioning Program and was commissioned in December 1980.

Col. Hodges assignments included: 1st Medical Battalion, 1st FSSG and 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd FSSG in Okinawa, Japan; Marine Forces Pacific Headquarters in Hawaii; 4th Marine Aircraft Wing in New Orleans, Louisiana; Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division in Camp Lejeune; Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms California; U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth Kansas; Marine Corps Combat Development Command in Quantico Virginia; Brigade Service Support Group One in Camp Pendleton California; the U.S. Naval War College in Newport Rode Island; the NATO Joint Headquarters North East, and the NATO Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger Norway. Her last assignment was at Headquarters United States Marine Corps, Office of the Inspector General as the Director of Readiness Assessments.

She commanded the 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st FSSG at Camp Pendleton, California and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Camp Lejune, North Carolina, one of the largest installations in the Marine Corps.

Col. Hodges retired in 2011 after over thirty-three years of service to the United States Marine Corps. In 2013, she started a company, RALDFO Group LLC., where she is president and CFO.

Adele is a life member of the Marine Corps League, the Women Marine Association, Montford Point Marine Association, the VFW, and National Naval Officers Association.

She was named Onslow County, North Carolina’s 2006 Woman of the Year in and most “Intriguing Woman” in 2007. She has master’s degrees in business administration, military art and science, and strategic military studies. Her awards and decorations include Legion of Merit with one star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with three stars, and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Currently, Adele is the chairman for Veterans Heroes Foundation; Commandant for Greater Bridgeport MCL Det #654; member of the board of directors for Homes for the Brave; member of the board of trustees for the Connecticut Department of Veteran Affairs; chair of the advisory board for the Bridgeport Salvation Army; and member of the Greater Bridgeport Veterans Council. Adele sponsors the Greater Bridgeport Veteran Coffee House every other month, which is hosted by the Teamsters Local 191 in Bridgeport.

Kenneth W. Korsu – U.S. Army

Kenneth (Ken) W. Korsu began his military service in October 1966, completing Officer Candidate School and commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in Artillery. After serving as a safety officer, he deployed to Vietnam in 1968 with the 101st Airborne Division. As a forward observer and later battery executive officer, Ken fought in the A Shau Valley, earning two Bronze Stars for Valor, a Purple Heart, and other commendations. He left active duty in October 1969.

Following his service, Ken launched a distinguished career in human resources and operations spanning more than 30 years. Starting at Pervel Industries in 1970, he advanced through leadership roles at Dresser Industries, Emhart’s Farrel Group, and National Semiconductor, where he doubled headcount and prevented unionization. From 1985 to 1996, Ken served as senior corporate HR executive for Precision Valve Corporation, directing strategic HR services across North America and negotiating major union contracts. He later held senior roles in hospitality and consulting, founded an executive search firm, and supported organizations such as JDSUniphase, ATMI, and WATERWORKS. Ken holds a Bachelor of Science degree in personnel and industrial relations from the University of Bridgeport.

Ken’s commitment to service extended to advocacy and leadership in professional organizations, including serving as past president of the Westchester Society of Human Resource Management. He also contributed to nonprofit sectors as director of benefits at Yale University and director of HR at Selfhelp Community Services.

Ken’s involvement with the VFW began 25 years ago when he joined Post 1607 in Southbury. He soon assumed the position as adjutant, a position he held for several years before becoming quartermaster. Ken served as quartermaster for several years before being elected commander, a position he currently holds.

He is active with civic activities including fundraisers, the Southbury Town Wide Memorial Day Parade, Flag Day ceremonies, Veterans Day ceremonies (including Region 15 presentations), and visiting nursing homes to deliver toiletries and gifts to veterans in need.

Throughout his life, Ken has remained deeply dedicated to supporting veterans and advancing community advocacy initiatives. He has been happily married to Mary for more than 43 years, and is father to Heather, Brian, Jessica, and Joseph, and grandfather to Kayla, Claudia, and Kaleb.

Dennis F. Lisee – U.S. Air Force

Dennis F. Lisee was the first baby born at the U.S. Naval Subbase in Groton on August 6, 1952. He grew up in Taftville, the French-Canadian part of Norwich. Growing up, he volunteered with his church as an altar boy, played sports, and was a Boy Scout. Just after turning 18, he entered the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was trained as a security policeman. During this enlistment, Dennis was chosen to represent the USAF, working inside the White House with President Richard M. Nixon. Among some of his duties, he executed the death watch and funerals for President Lyndon B. Johnson in Texas, President Harry S. Truman in Missouri, and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover at the U.S. Capitol. He participated in various state dinners and the Vietnam Prisoner of War Dinner at the White House. He traveled across the country representing the USAF at various functions.

After being discharged from the USAF, he became a Connecticut State Trooper and retired as a detective with 23 years of state service. During this time, he was also enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and was the weapons sergeant on a Special Forces A-Team until he was injured on a jump. He retired after 20 years with the Reserve and was the non-commissioned officer-in-charge of training throughout New England, when he retired from the USAR. He also became a paramedic and received his nursing license during this time and did this for 23 years.

He retired in 1997 and since then has held active membership and voluntary positions in multiple veterans’ service organizations and other organizations such as Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Young Marines, Knights of Columbus, and his church.

He has five children, twenty-three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and enjoys spending as much time with them as he can.

Michael D. Monaco – U.S. Marine Corps

Michael (Mike) D. Monaco is a 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran, having served on active duty with 2d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion from 2003 to 2007 and deploying to the Middle East twice. He achieved the rank of sergeant, earning numerous military awards and honors.

Mike was born and raised in Glastonbury, where he resides with his wife, McKenzie, and their two sons, Axel and Austin. He is the co-owner of Monaco Ford of Glastonbury and Niantic with his sister, Chrissy, where they employ 130 people at their fourth-generation business.

Mike serves as the senior past commandant of the Peter P. Monaco Jr. Detachment 40 Marine Corps League (MCL), past MCL Hartford County Department commandant, and vice chairman/parade adjutant of the Veterans Service Commission of Glastonbury. He is a life member of the MCL Detachment 40, VFW Post 12150, American Legion Post 210 and Disabled American Veterans. Additionally, Mike serves as a board member for Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut, representing Veterans Rally Point, and is a Connecticut committee member of Building Homes for Heroes.

As the 2018 Connecticut Marine Corps League Marine of the Year, Mike has been instrumental in strengthening the MCL presence in the region, helping to grow Detachment 40 from nearly nonexistent membership to more than 180 active members from all branches of the Armed Services. He also chairs the Hike to Remember, an annual event that draws approximately 250 veterans from all branches to hike in honor of veteran suicide prevention, raising awareness and support for mental health among the military community. Through this effort, the program has successfully raised more than $300,000 in the past 12 years.

Throughout his work in business, community leadership, and veterans’ advocacy, Mike remains deeply committed to service, continuing a tradition of dedication that reflects both his family values and Marine Corps heritage.

William J. Newman – U.S. Army

William (Bill) J. Newman graduated from John Carroll University in 1961 with a degree in philosophy and history. He completed the ROTC program and is a U.S. Army veteran having served in Korea, Germany and Vietnam, retiring as a Major. His commendations include the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. He went on to spend 38 successful years in investment management and obtained an MBA.

Bill’s deep love for and commitment to veterans has been exhibited over his 28 years as a member of Avon VFW Post 3272 through a distinguished history of service to all in the Avon community which has made him a legend. He has held several leadership positions, including post commander from 2008 to 2010 and chairman of the Poppy Drive for many years, raising revenues to more than $20,000. He was author of the Post newsletter for 16 years, winning first place for Connecticut VFW Post publications for four years and VFW National third place in 2011.

As membership chair for years, he was the Post’s number one recruiter as each member has a story of how he recruited them. He established a close relationship between the Post and the Avon and Canton Public Schools, bringing recognition to the sacrifices of veterans to those who would have been unaware of them. In 2013, Bill offered an inspiring series of presentations at the Avon Library to educate the community about the Vietnam War, including testimonies from Post Vietnam Veterans and eight Vietnamese Americans. In 2015, he created a similar series on WWII.

His greatest love and achievement for 15 years has been to write the military service histories of more than 200 Post members from throughout the Farmington Valley, which are displayed in the Avon Library, often being asked by families to read their loved one’s history at their funeral services. Bill helped create the Veteran’s Memorial at the Church of Saint Ann in Avon and worked to have the bridge over the Farmington River named after Glido T. Consolini, whose name the Post bears.

His awards include the Post Veteran of the Year Award in 2005, VFW Honor Commander 2008 to 2009, Avon Citizen of the Year Award in 2015, the Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow Award in 2018, and the 2022 Saint Joseph Archdiocesan Medal of Appreciation.

Charles M. Pickett – U.S. Army

Charles (Charlie) M. Pickett continued a family legacy of military service when he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2007 at age 39. He served seven years and tours in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company in Fort Polk, Louisiana, and led route-clearance teams during Hurricane Sandy with the 250th Engineer Company, Connecticut Army National Guard. In recognition of his service, SSG Pickett received the Combat Action Badge, three Army Commendation Medals, and numerous additional awards. Like his father, Navy veteran and State Senator John F. Pickett Jr., and his grandfather, World War I Army veteran John F. Pickett Sr., both of Middletown, Charlie continued to serve his country after the military as a dedicated veteran advocate and leader.

Wanting to combat the veteran suicide crisis in America and realizing there were no open veteran service organizations in New Haven, Charlie organized the chartering of both the VFW New Haven Post 12150 in 2015 and the American Legion Post 210 in 2018, while working as an award-winning English teacher at the Sound School.

Understanding that social connectedness is a valuable, community-based suicide prevention strategy, Charlie organized and volunteered for countless social and charitable activities, seeking to build a thriving veterans’ community in New Haven. Charlie also organized both the Save Our Cemetery campaign in 2024, and the America 250 Connecticut Veterans Coalition in 2025, a joint VFW and American Legion effort, which developed and coordinated veteran-focused programs statewide, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Lastly, Charlie was the first Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran to be commander of the VFW Department of Connecticut (2025), and he was the first Municipal Veterans Representative for the City of New Haven (2021), acting as the coordinating representative in all matters concerning veterans in the Elm City.

Alex J. Plitsas – U.S. Army

Alex K. Plitsas is a U.S. Army combat veteran and Bronze Star Medal recipient of the Iraq War, where he led teams on several hundred combat missions. He also served a tour of duty in Afghanistan as a defense civilian intelligence officer and ran a national program level operation. He completed his federal service at the Pentagon as the chief of sensitive activities for special operations and low-intensity conflict in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, where he was responsible for operations and policy for a suite of compartmented programs.

As a veteran, Alex has helped to evacuate U.S. citizens and vulnerable allies from war zones to include running ground and flight operations for the State Department in Afghanistan during the Afghan Airlift in Ukraine and most recently in Gaza. He and his teammates assisted more than 10,000 people in total.

Governor Lamont has appointed Alex to serve on the Connecticut Task Force for Afghan Refugee resettlement. He currently works as an enterprise technology executive and a national security analyst for CNN. He is also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, where he runs the Counterterrorism Program. Additionally, he serves as a track two diplomat and recently participated in delegations to Syria and Iraq.

Alex has served as a fire commissioner and justice of the peace in the Town of Fairfield and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, and Disabled Americans Veterans. He is also a board director for Special Operations Association of America and the OSS Society.

Alex holds a certificate in emergency management from FEMA, completed his undergraduate studies in political science at American University, and attended graduate school for global security studies at John Hopkins University, all in Washington, D.C. Alex, his wife Lisa, and twin daughters Isabella and Sophia reside in Fairfield.

Michael A. Rogalsky – U.S. Army

Michael A. Rogalsky has earned widespread recognition for his leadership and dedication to veterans and the community. In 2015, he was named Connecticut State American Legion Adjutant of the Year, received the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce William J. Pomfret Veteran Community Service Award, and was honored by the Hartford Courant as a Hometown Hero. In 2016, Congressman John B. Larson presented him with the Fallen Star Award for his efforts in bringing the Fallen Star Memorial and the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance to East Hartford.

Michael has devoted years to preserving veterans’ history. A life member of the Greater Middletown Military Museum since 2005, he joined its board of directors in 2006 and served on the City Military Museum Building Committee, which oversaw the construction of a permanent museum that opened in 2019. He also contributed to creating a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary memorial in Middletown City Hall.

At the state level, Michael has served on the American Legion Department of Connecticut Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Commission since 2016 and works on the State Legislation Commission. His advocacy extended beyond veterans when, in 2018, he partnered with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service and Elks Lodge #771 to return the U.S. citizenship naturalization ceremony to Middletown.

Michael also strengthened Middletown’s commitment to honoring service through planning, fundraising, and installing a monument on the Veterans Green for those who served in conflicts since Vietnam. Additionally, he helped secure a memorial dedicated to Blue Star and Gold Star families, ensuring lasting recognition for service members and their families.

Everett G. Shepard III – U.S. Army

Everett G. Shepard III, a resident of Woodstock, was born in Putnam but raised and educated in many locations due to his father’s career as a navy pilot. He graduated from high school in Springfield, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1967 to October 1970, as a military intelligence coordinator at the Army Intelligence School, after which he attended Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts, graduating in 1974 with a BSBA.

He is an honorary life member of The American Legion Benson-Flugel Post 111 in Woodstock, having joined in December 1976. He served four terms as Post commander and as 4th District commander from 1982 to 1983. His department positions include Department commander (1999 to 2000) and Department adjutant (2006 to 2016). Everett was appointed national sergeant-at-arms of The American Legion on August 29, 2024, serving until August 28, 2025.

His first interest in The American Legion was the Connecticut Boys State Program, serving as a counselor since 1977. He still serves his post as adjutant and treasurer of the Tri-Town American Legion Baseball program. He continues to serve the district as judge advocate and the department as chair of the Convention and Conferences Committee and as president of the Connecticut American Legion Foundation.

Now retired, Everett worked as a computer programmer for 28 years before being hired as the Connecticut Department Adjutant in 2006. From 1983 to 2005, he served the town of Woodstock part-time on the Board of Education, Board of Selectmen, and Board of Finance. He has been a justice of the peace since 2001. He and wife Patricia have been married since 1970 and have one son and a granddaughter. When weather and his schedule permit, he enjoys playing golf at least two times a week, preferably three or four.

Juliet A. Taylor – U.S. Army

Juliet Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2014. She served honorably both stateside and overseas, including tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Juliet is a distinguished graduate of the Army Basic Non-Commissioned Officer course, Army Warriors and Jr. Leader course, Army Equal Opportunity Leaders Representative course, Army Field Sanitation course, Army Combat Life Saver course, Patient Administration course, Chaplain Assistant course, Army Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, Army Suicide Prevention and Awareness Program, and Army Contract Apprentice course.

Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Juliet is a Class of 2022 graduate of the University of Bridgeport Master’s in Mental Health Counseling Program (LPC-A) and is currently enrolled in the Doctoral Counselor Education and Supervision Program at Capella University, class of 2027. She is employed at the Connecticut Veteran Legal Center as the intake and program access specialist, working with veterans facing transitional issues, recovering from mental illness, overcoming legal barriers to housing, recovering from homelessness, military sexual trauma, and recovering from substance abuse.

She continues to serve her community through several nonprofit organizations, including AMVETS Post 43, DAV Chapter 13, DAV National Women Interim Committee, past Connecticut State Department Commander for the Disabled American Veteran (DAV); Operation Gift Cards (Advisory Council member); Female Soldier Forgotten Heroes: Home for the Braves (board member), VFW Post 10059 Trumbull, Trumbull American Legion 141, Stand Down at the University of Bridgeport since 2022.

Juliet is very instrumental in leading several veteran fundraising and recognition events. In addition, she empowers her civilian counterparts to foster patriotism and citizenship.

Pamela A. Townsend – U.S. Army

Pamela (Pam) A. Townsend retired in 2005 as command sergeant major in the U.S. Army Active/Guard Reserve. Her final assignment was Devens Reserve Forces Training Area, Massachusetts.

A member of American Legion Post 154, Pam visits veterans at Parkway Pavilion Rehabilitation. She publishes a bi-monthly newsletter, submits articles to newspapers, maintains Post 154’s Facebook page, and provides updates for their website. She volunteers at the State Veterans Home assisting with bingo for residents. For the 2024 and 2025 Veterans Standdown, Pam collected and packaged items for veterans at Rocky Hill.

Since 2016, Pam has been president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 154. In 2018, Unit 154 began hosting Wreaths Across America. Pam became a location coordinator, and her fundraising increased sponsorship and participation, making Unit 154 a top five group in Connecticut several times.

She assists at an annual Four Chaplains Mass. Pam is a 2020 recipient of the Chapel of the Four Chaplain’s Legion of Honor Award.

Working with Congressman Joe Courtney’s office to notify Korean War veterans about “The Ambassador for Freedom Medal” from the Republic of South Korea, she established a database and contacted over one-thousand veterans.

As public relations officer for Enfield’s Veterans Council, she manages social media, news articles, and advertises veteran events. She communicates with town leadership and with Enfield’s town manager to publish events on Enfield’s website. Additionally, she joined the council’s subcommittee for the 250th Anniversary of our nation.

Pam assisted the Enfield Town Clerk’s Office in identifying and notifying Enfield’s World War II veterans to celebrate the 80th anniversary ending World War II.

She is an Enfield 2023 Patriot of the Year recipient, and current member of the Enfield Patriot Award Committee, having served as secretary and chairman.

Pam has been married to Lucien Lefevre for 35 years. They have a beautiful, blended family.

Russell E. Vibberts, Jr. – U.S. Army

Russell E. Vibberts, Jr. embodies a lifelong commitment to service, rooted in a family legacy dating back to the American Revolution and the Civil War. Born in Waycross, Georgia, while his father served in the U.S. Navy, Russell was raised in the longtime family home of East Hartford.

Drafted in January 1967, Russell served with distinction as a combat infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment (Mechanized), 9th Infantry Division. During the 1968 Tet Offensive and the Mini Tet in May 1968, his courage under fire earned him the Bronze Star Medal with V Device, Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star, Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Valorous Unit Award.

Following his Honorable Discharge in December 1968, Russell transitioned to a successful civilian career, first as a Navy-certified welder and later as an insurance professional. As the owner of a Nationwide Insurance Agency, he achieved the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table distinction for excellence in service. In Stafford Springs, he became a pillar of the community, serving on the Board of Education, the Inland Wetlands Commission, and leading as president of both the Stafford Rotary Club and Midget Football League.

Russell’s most enduring legacy is his devotion to his fellow soldiers. For more than twenty years, he chaired the 47th Infantry Regimental Association Reunion Committee. In recognition of his support, he was named a distinguished member of the 47th Infantry Regiment and received the Order of Saint Maurice and the Meritorious Public Service Medal.

Central to Russell’s life is his family. He married his wife, Eileen, in 1967. While he was serving in Vietnam, their first son, Scott, was born. Upon his return, the family grew to include two more children, Christine and Eric. Today, Russ and Eileen are the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, continuing a proud American tradition of family and service.

Sherri L. Vogt – U.S. Army

Sherri (Clark) Vogt enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17 years old in 1986 inspired by her father’s service in the 173 Airborne Brigade and her two grandfathers’ service in WWI and WWII. Her mother demonstrated deep pride and patriotism that motivated Sherri to serve in the US Army.

When visiting the Berlin Wall in 1989, she was struck with a new idea: return to Connecticut and become a teacher to spread democracy. She used her GI Bill at Eastern Connecticut State University and became a history teacher. After a few years of teaching middle school and volunteering with Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts, she was asked to work in the Norwich District Office for Congressman Joe Courtney. It was in this capacity as a case worker that she honed her skills to solve problems when people were hurting during the housing crisis of the early 2000s.

Sherri’s “dream job” appeared when Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty asked Sherri to lead as a liaison for veterans and military service members and families. Strong relationships were built with the Connecticut National Guard and VA Healthcare and benefit offices. Ideas for federal legislation came from casework in Connecticut and were signed by both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

Listening to Blue Water veterans directly impacted the development of the PACT Act and the VA’s Assistance to Caregivers Program. Working with DAV, Operation Gift Card, Take a Vet Fishing has given Sherri the viewpoint to impact volunteerism at work as the veterans liaison at Hartford HealthCare and co-chair of the Veterans and Currently Serving Colleague Resource Group. Sherri has served for more than a decade on the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs Board of Trustees. As a founder of the Veterans with Disabilities Task Force, there has been great growth in developing policy for veterans to receive life-altering care with breakthrough technology in neuromodulation.

Sherri lives in Brooklyn and serves on the town’s Board of Selectmen.

“The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame celebrates the many veterans from Connecticut who have gone above and beyond in their service to our nation by continuing to contribute to our communities in so many ways, even after leaving the military,” said Ned Lamont, governor of the Connecticut. “These veterans answered the call to serve our nation and then returned home to continue strengthening our state through leadership, advocacy, and civic engagement. This class of inductees reflects the values of dedication and selflessness that define Connecticut.”

To learn more about the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, please visit https://portal.ct.gov/dva/pages/ct-veterans-hall-of-fame