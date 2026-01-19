Connecticut veterans who were inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame as the class of 2025 pose for a photo with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and other dignitaries following their induction ceremony at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill, Conn. Jan. 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Michael Wilcoxson)
This work, 14 Veterans Inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, by MAJ Michael Wilcoxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
14 Veterans Inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame
