    14 Veterans Inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

    ROCKY HILL, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Maj. Michael Wilcoxson 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Connecticut veterans who were inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame as the class of 2025 pose for a photo with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and other dignitaries following their induction ceremony at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill, Conn. Jan. 22, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Michael Wilcoxson)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9489617
    VIRIN: 260122-O-UQ901-2819
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: ROCKY HILL, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14 Veterans Inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame, by MAJ Michael Wilcoxson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

