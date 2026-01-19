624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

Photo By James Bowman | Senior Airman Joshua Williams, a medical specialist with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, participated in a litter training event during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, designed to advance a free and open Indo Pacific by strengthening relationships, improving interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. see less | View Image Page

From July 13 to Aug. 4, 2025, over 35,000 military personnel from the United States, Australia and allied nations converged across Australia and Papua New Guinea for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. The biennial exercise strengthens interoperability, reinforces strategic partnerships and elevates joint readiness to confront a wide range of security challenges across the Indo-Pacific.

The 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron played a vital role in supporting joint medical operations among the participating units. The squadron initially deployed the En Route Patient Staging System-10 to assist an Australian Role two field hospital at Camp Tilpal in Shoalwater Bay, Queensland, Australia. Midway through the exercise, the team repositioned to Camp Rocky in Rockhampton, QLD, to expand en route care capabilities. They partnered with an Australian Role one medical team to support U.S. Aeromedical Evacuation missions from Rockhampton Airport.

“In the face of chaos, challenge and frustration, my team stood unwavering, focused not on the obstacles, but on the mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, senior enlisted leader of the 624th ASTS. “In the most austere environment they’ve ever faced, they showed grit, grace, and unshakable camaraderie. They cared for one another without hesitation and I couldn’t be prouder. I would deploy with my Airmen any day.” A total of nineteen 624th ASTS personnel participated in the exercise. One served as the medical logistics liaison at the Combined Joint Theater Medical Component in Brisbane; another served as an observer/controller/trainer at Camp Rocky; and the remaining 17 operated ERPSS-10. Their responsibilities included:

Patient staging and movement coordination

Mission launch and recovery operations

Litter training for Australian counterparts

Oversight of War Reserve Material provided by the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan

Operating in a joint, resource-constrained environment, the team demonstrated exceptional adaptability and innovation to maintain mission effectiveness. Despite logistical and operational challenges, their flexibility proved critical to success. They also collaborated with medical evacuation and aeromedical evacuation platforms from New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, gaining valuable cross-cultural experience and reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering patients safely to the highest level of care.

“This exercise taught me the true value of patience and adaptability,” Senior Airman Joshua Williams, 624th ASTS Aerospace Medical Services, said. “Despite daily challenges, the persistence of our leadership and the coordination with other nations made me truly appreciate our collective capabilities.” Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, is a cornerstone for strengthening multinational partnerships and advancing regional security. Through complex amphibious operations, strategic airfield seizures, and integrated live-fire training, the exercise reinforces our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.