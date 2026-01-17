624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

Senior Airman Joshua Williams, a medical specialist with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, participated in a litter training event during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, designed to advance a free and open Indo Pacific by strengthening relationships, improving interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
