624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Sarsona, a medical specialist with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, participated in a medical training event during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, designed to advance a free and open Indo Pacific by strengthening relationships, improving interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.