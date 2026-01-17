(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

    AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2025

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Sarsona, a medical specialist with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, participated in a medical training event during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, designed to advance a free and open Indo Pacific by strengthening relationships, improving interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9485391
    VIRIN: 250801-F-MK831-6285
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025
    624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    624 ASTS participates in Talisman Sabre 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery