    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awarded the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Story by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 8, 2026) - Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England has been recognized for its outstanding personnel retention, earning the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Retention Excellence Award.

    The command’s success was highlighted by the reenlistment of 60 Sailors over the course of the fiscal year. Leaders attribute this success to an “all-hands effort” and a positive command culture.

    “Earning the [BUMED] Retention Excellence Award is a team sport,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Leah M. Baldwin, Command Master Chief of NMRTC New England. “This recognition reflects the hard work, trust, and investment that our leaders and career counselors show our Sailors daily which makes them want to continue serving. I am very proud of our team, command, and the culture we have built together.”

    The BUMED Retention Excellence Award recognizes commands that foster a supportive environment, encouraging Sailors to continue their service. By focusing on its people, NMRTC New England ensures it maintains a highly skilled and ready force, prepared to meet any challenge while advancing a talent-rich Navy team.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 08:11
    Story ID: 556117
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
