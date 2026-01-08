(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England awarded the the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England awarded the the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    260108-N-OV429-1001 (Jan. 8, 2026) A photo collage depicting Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England reenlisting, Jan. 8, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England has been recognized for its outstanding personnel retention, earning the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Retention Excellence Award. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 08:11
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awarded the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award

    Reenlistment

