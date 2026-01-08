260108-N-OV429-1001 (Jan. 8, 2026) A photo collage depicting Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England reenlisting, Jan. 8, 2026. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England has been recognized for its outstanding personnel retention, earning the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Retention Excellence Award. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 08:11
|Photo ID:
|9477341
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-OV429-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1200
|Size:
|477.73 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England awarded the the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award, by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awarded the Fiscal Year 2025 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Retention Excellence Award
No keywords found.