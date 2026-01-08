(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for W. D. Mayo gate repair

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair tainter gates at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14, near Spiro, Okla., Jan. 9.

    The Tulsa District awarded the $12.9 million contract to Abhe & Svoboda Inc. of Jordan, Minn.

    Post-contract award administrative requirements and preconstruction planning will be completed prior to repair activities commencing.

    W.D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 is one unit of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System that originates at the Tulsa-Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Okla. The system is comprised of 18 locks and dams that enable riverine transport through Oklahoma and Arkansas to the Mississippi River. The MKARNS routinely sees more than 10 million tons of traffic each year.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 12:03
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    mkarns
    civilworks
    contract
    navigation
    tulsadistrictusarmycorpsofengineers

