The tainter gates at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 in Spiro, Okla., release 33,300 cubic feet of water per second through the tainter gates. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to make tainter gate repairs, Jan. 9, 2026. W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 is one of five McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System projects operated and maintained by the Tulsa District in Oklahoma.

Tulsa District awards construction contract for W. D. Mayo gate repair

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to repair tainter gates at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14, near Spiro, Okla., Jan. 9.



The Tulsa District awarded the $12.9 million contract to Abhe & Svoboda Inc. of Jordan, Minn.



Post-contract award administrative requirements and preconstruction planning will be completed prior to repair activities commencing.



W.D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 is one unit of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System that originates at the Tulsa-Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Okla. The system is comprised of 18 locks and dams that enable riverine transport through Oklahoma and Arkansas to the Mississippi River. The MKARNS routinely sees more than 10 million tons of traffic each year.