The tainter gates at W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 in Spiro, Okla., release 33,300 cubic feet of water per second through the tainter gates. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded a construction contract to make tainter gate repairs, Jan. 9, 2026. W. D. Mayo Lock and Dam 14 is one of five McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System projects operated and maintained by the Tulsa District in Oklahoma.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9476235
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-PO406-7310
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|764.58 KB
|Location:
|SPIRO, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Tulsa District awards construction contract for W. D. Mayo gate repair
