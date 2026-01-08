The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lianne Hirano | Hawaii Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Curtis Hiyane, commander of the 111th Army Band (AB), 103rd Troop Command, conducts the 111th AB during a music performance, 2002. Hiyane was promoted to chief warrant officer five on March 28, 2022 and was also selected as the new Vice Chief of Army National Guard Bands. (Courtesy photo by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Hiyane) see less | View Image Page

PEARL CITY, HAWAII - U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Hiyane, the Chief of the Army National Guard (ARNG) Bands, concludes his military career after 43 years of service at Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2026.

“When I first put on this uniform back in 1982, I never imagined the journey it would take me on,” said Hiyane.

Hiyane’s military career began when he enlisted as a combat medic with the 100th Battalion, 444nd Infantry, Army Reserve. In 1991, he transferred to the 111th Army Band (111 AB), 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) as a musician and later became the commander in 1997 for 28 years.

“During his nearly three-decade command tour, he commanded alongside seven first sergeants and served under seven different adjutant generals,” said The Adjutant General of the State of Hawaii Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan. “Here in Hawaii, and especially within the 111th Army Band, your leadership left an indelible mark.”

On the civilian side, Hiyane spent 35 years with the Department of Education as a band director at Mililani High School and a judo instructor.

“Try for a moment to understand how complex a life that Curtis lived,” said Logan. “He was simultaneously a high school music director, unit commander, and Chief of the Army National Guard Bands.”

In 2022, Hiyane took on the role as Vice-Chief of the ARNG Bands and later promoted to the role of Chief of the ARNG Bands.

“Your tenure occurred during one of the most challenging periods in the history of military bands,” said Logan. “Across the total force, bands were reduced or eliminated.”

One of the most impactful pushes Hiyane made during his time as Chief of the ARNG Bands was the push to be included in the State Partnership Program.

“As Chief, you championed their participation in the State Partnership Program, recognizing music as a powerful tool of diplomacy,” said Logan.

Hiyane expressed that his experience as the Chief of the ARNG Bands provided a new perspective on dedication and talent needed to form National Guard bands.

“In these roles, you represented all 51 Army National Guard bands across the nation, leading evaluation teams, assessing readiness and most important educating leaders of the importance of the Army bands and what they stand for,” said Command Chief Warrant Officer of the HIARNG, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin Aihara.

Aihara alludes to Hiyane's success and distinction as a leader in his ability to blend his military leadership and civilian education.

“Your mentorship shaped Soldiers, leaders and musicians across the state and across the nation,” Aihara added.

Hiyane’s reach extended beyond the 111 AB as he continued to impact those around him in the state and nationwide. Former students of Hiyane continued their passion for music and enlisted into the HIARNG.

“I've known Mr. Hiyane for 21 years spanning from when I was 14 until now and it has been an honor to be under his baton throughout those crucial seasons of my life,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Imamura, a musician for the 111 AB, 103 TC, HIARNG. “His quiet and humble demeanor is something to admire and emulate for any young Soldier pursuing music.”

As Hiyane steps down from his command, he leaves the Soldiers in the 111 AB with a reminder of their responsibility to the nation and community.

“Your professionalism, musicianship and spirit embody the very best of what Army bands bring to our nation,” said Hiyane. “Your music strengthens this community, honors this state and represents the Army with pride and excellence.”

Hiyane leaves the 111 AB to the hands of Warrant Officer Clement Zhang with trust and confidence.

“This band is in good steady hands, and I know he will elevate the 111th to new heights,” said Hiyane. “This unit is more than a formation of Soldier musicians – it is a team whose music strengthens our community and honors our state.”