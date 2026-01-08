The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years

Members of the 111th Army Band (111 AB) pose for a unit photo following Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Y. Hiyane’s retirement ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2026. The 111 AB was organized and federally recognized on Oct. 3, 1919 to the Hawaiʻi National Guard at Honolulu as the Band Section, Headquarters Company, 1st Infantry. After several reorganizations and re-designations, including assignment to the 24th Infantry Division for 11 months in 1942 as the 298th Infantry Band, the band was finally re-designated on May 17, 1947 as the 111th Army Band. (U.S. Army National photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)
