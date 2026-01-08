(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years [Image 17 of 17]

    The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Members of the 111th Army Band (111 AB) pose for a unit photo following Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Y. Hiyane’s retirement ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2026. The 111 AB was organized and federally recognized on Oct. 3, 1919 to the Hawaiʻi National Guard at Honolulu as the Band Section, Headquarters Company, 1st Infantry. After several reorganizations and re-designations, including assignment to the 24th Infantry Division for 11 months in 1942 as the 298th Infantry Band, the band was finally re-designated on May 17, 1947 as the 111th Army Band. (U.S. Army National photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9475661
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-SV327-1461
    Resolution: 8012x5341
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years [Image 17 of 17], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    111th Army Band
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard

