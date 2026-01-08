(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years [Image 16 of 17]

    The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    A collection of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curtis Y. Hiyane’s retirement flower leis, gifts and awards concluding his retirement ceremony in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2026. Hiyane concludes his military career after 43 years of service. (U.S. Army National photo by Staff Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9475660
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-SV327-1445
    Resolution: 7488x4992
    Size: 12.34 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Final Note, The Lasting Legacy: 111th Army Band Commander CW5 Hiyane Retires After 43 Years [Image 17 of 17], by SSG John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    USArmy
    111th Army Band
    USINDOPACOM
    National Guard

