Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff scaling project adjacent to Cordell Hull Dam on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff...... read more read more

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff scaling project adjacent to Cordell Hull Dam on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Crews are installing a new gate on Corps Lane, which prohibits access to the tailwater restroom and the fishing walkway at the Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area for approximately one year.

The project involves removing loose or severely eroded rock and vegetation that could pose a hazard to the public. To ensure public safety, crews are placing road signage to denote areas closed to the public.

Officials anticipate reopening the impacted areas in January 2027, or as soon as the work is complete.

The following facilities at the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area will remain open:

Walking track

Nature trail

Volleyball court

Tailwater boat ramp

Picnic Shelter

Playground

Customers who have reserved the Tailwater picnic shelter and believe this closure affects their reservation may contact the Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.