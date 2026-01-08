CARTHAGE, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff scaling project adjacent to Cordell Hull Dam on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.
Crews are installing a new gate on Corps Lane, which prohibits access to the tailwater restroom and the fishing walkway at the Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area for approximately one year.
The project involves removing loose or severely eroded rock and vegetation that could pose a hazard to the public. To ensure public safety, crews are placing road signage to denote areas closed to the public.
Officials anticipate reopening the impacted areas in January 2027, or as soon as the work is complete.
The following facilities at the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area will remain open:
Customers who have reserved the Tailwater picnic shelter and believe this closure affects their reservation may contact the Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.
The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 15:58
|Story ID:
|555884
|Location:
|CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|CARTHAGE, TN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.