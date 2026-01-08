(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project

    Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff...... read more read more

    CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Story by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    CARTHAGE, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2026) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff scaling project adjacent to Cordell Hull Dam on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

    Crews are installing a new gate on Corps Lane, which prohibits access to the tailwater restroom and the fishing walkway at the Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area for approximately one year.

    The project involves removing loose or severely eroded rock and vegetation that could pose a hazard to the public. To ensure public safety, crews are placing road signage to denote areas closed to the public.

    Officials anticipate reopening the impacted areas in January 2027, or as soon as the work is complete.

    The following facilities at the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area will remain open:

    • Walking track
    • Nature trail
    • Volleyball court
    • Tailwater boat ramp
    • Picnic Shelter
    • Playground

    Customers who have reserved the Tailwater picnic shelter and believe this closure affects their reservation may contact the Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:58
    Story ID: 555884
    Location: CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: CARTHAGE, TN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cordell Hull Dam
    Army Corps of Engineers
    TN
    Bluff scaling
    Tailwater closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version