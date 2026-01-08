The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, begins the next phase of a bluff scaling project adjacent to Cordell Hull Dam on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (photo by Ashley Webster)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9472216
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-A1409-1001
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|CARTHAGE, TN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cordell Hull Dam tailwater area closes for bluff stabilization project
No keywords found.