Ring in the Savings: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Delivers Value in 2026

DALLAS – With more than half of Americans concerned (https://www.nerdwallet.com/finance/studies/2026-consumer-outlook-report#:~:text=Many%20Americans%20say%20prices%20will,overspending%20or%20reckless%20financial%20decisions.%E2%80%9D) about rising costs in 2026, military shoppers can stretch their budgets at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (https://flic.kr/p/2rQz3P5).



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees and Veterans can find America’s best national brands—tax-free with military-exclusive pricing—at PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange.com. The military community can rely on the hard-earned Exchange benefit for everyday savings, keeping.



“Saving in 2026 is a resolution we can all get behind,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The hard-earned Exchange benefit helps the military community make smarter spending choices while saving on everyday needs.”



Authorized shoppers can find trusted national brands across all categories, including Apple, Samsung, Bose, Old Navy, Clinique, Estee Lauder and Carter’s. ShopMyExchange.com offers an expanded assortment with 5 million items, including major appliances from The Home Depot and outdoor gear and apparel from Bass Pro Shops.



For 130 years, the Exchange has delivered holistic military community support through department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, mall operations, ecommerce, credit card services, overseas support and more.



100% of Exchange earnings support the Exchange’s unique role in strengthening military communities worldwide generating support for Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $15 billion in value for the military community.



Honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com while disabled Veterans also have in-store shopping benefits. More information on Veterans’ shopping benefits can be found at https://aafes.media/paveterans.



Department of War and Coast Guard civilians are also eligible to shop at the Exchange both in store and online. These shoppers can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa for more info.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.



