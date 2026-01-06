Exchange Benefit 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With more than half of Americans concerned about rising costs in 2026, military shoppers can stretch their budgets at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees and Veterans can find America’s best national brands—tax-free with military-exclusive pricing—at PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange.com. The military community can rely on the hard-earned Exchange benefit for everyday savings, keeping.