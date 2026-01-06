With more than half of Americans concerned about rising costs in 2026, military shoppers can stretch their budgets at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.
Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, military families, retirees and Veterans can find America’s best national brands—tax-free with military-exclusive pricing—at PXs, BXs and ShopMyExchange.com. The military community can rely on the hard-earned Exchange benefit for everyday savings, keeping.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9469962
|VIRIN:
|260106-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Benefit 2026, by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ring in the Savings: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Delivers Value in 2026
No keywords found.