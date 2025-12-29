USACE Sacramento District Project Manager earns master’s in building construction

A. Gülce Büyük, project manager in the Military Section of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Sacramento District Military & Environmental Branch, recently completed her Master of Science in Building Construction from Auburn University. This achievement not only represents a significant milestone in her career but also reflects USACE’s ongoing commitment to investing in its employees’ professional growth and academic development.



Büyük’s journey to earning this prestigious degree began with a strong foundation in civil engineering. Holding a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kirikkale University in Turkey and a master’s degree from Anglia Ruskin University in the United Kingdom, she first entered the workforce with the Department of the Air Force in the UK. Later, she joined USACE in Japan before transferring to the Sacramento District.



The opportunity to pursue a master’s degree in building construction came when her former supervisor encouraged her to apply for the program, and she felt both privileged and honored to be selected as a representative of the district.



“Being selected for this program was both exciting and humbling,” said Büyük. “I felt proud to represent the district and appreciated the investment in my professional development.”



The two-year hybrid program, which ran from August 2023 to December 2025, was a rigorous balancing act for Büyük. It combined online coursework with one-week residencies at Auburn University each semester, including summer and winter terms, all covered by TDY.



“It was a lot of long nights without sleep,” she shared, acknowledging the responsibility she felt to excel, given the agency’s investment in her education. “You can’t fail when people have invested in you. I wanted to make sure I made the most of this opportunity.”



Her thesis, which focused on the influence of national and organizational culture on project communication in multinational construction teams, explored how cultural differences can impact construction projects. She noted that high-context cultures, like Japan’s, rely on indirect communication and unspoken nuances, while American business tends to be more direct. These differences, Büyük explained, can directly affect cost, schedule, and quality for OCONUS projects executed in support of DoD missions in strategic regions like Indo-Pacific. She was awarded the Outstanding Executive Graduate Student Award by Auburn University for her work.



“The way we communicate can impact measurable key project performance indicators from budget to timeline,” she explained. “It’s crucial to understand the communication styles of the teams you’re working with, especially in multinational projects.”



This advanced degree also directly enhances her role at USACE as a MILCON project manager, particularly in the pre-award design phase. Understanding the contractor’s perspective- how they manage logistics, resources and staffing- helps her anticipate their strategies when bidding on government construction projects, making the design process more efficient and ensuring smoother solicitations and award processes. This ultimately speeds up the execution phase of projects and minimizes cost increases.



“I’ve learned to ask the right questions early on to ensure the design is solid, mission requirements and site constraints are properly considered,” she said. “This makes the whole process more efficient, which is crucial in delivering high-quality, resilient infrastructure directly supporting critical DoD missions.”



Büyük emphasized that the organization’s investment in her education made her feel truly valued as an employee. “USACE wants me to grow both professionally and academically, and that gives me a deeper sense of respect and loyalty as a civil servant to the Department of Defense where I will be applying knowledge I gained from this program” she said.



For others interested in the program, Büyük’s advice is clear: “Take advantage of this program.” She adds that the program, which is open to all types of students—including contracting officers, project managers, and construction personnel, “broadens your knowledge and keeps you up to date with the evolving construction industry.”



She stressed that technology, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and 3D printing, is rapidly transforming construction, and staying ahead of these trends is crucial for military construction projects to best support DoD’s national security missions and ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The program supports professional development by offering courses that meet continuing education requirements for engineers, architects and project managers. Several classes also qualify for Project Management Professional certifications and participants gain access to Auburn University’s robust alumni network and professional connections, offering further opportunities to collaborate with organizations outside USACE.



By investing in employees like Büyük, USACE ensures that taxpayer funds are used efficiently while building the next generation of leaders who will continue to enhance its mission of delivering resilient and high-quality infrastructure.

