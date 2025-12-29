(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Sacramento District Project Manager Celebrates Graduation with Master’s in Building Construction from Auburn University [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE Sacramento District Project Manager Celebrates Graduation with Master’s in Building Construction from Auburn University

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Maj. Kara Greene 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A. Gülce Büyük, Project Manager in the Military Section of USACE Sacramento District, celebrates her graduation with a Master of Science in Building Construction from Auburn University. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in her professional journey and commitment to advancing USACE's mission.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 11:56
    This work, USACE Sacramento District Project Manager Celebrates Graduation with Master’s in Building Construction from Auburn University [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Kara Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Sacramento District Project Manager earns master’s in building construction

