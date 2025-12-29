USACE Sacramento District Project Manager Celebrates Graduation with Master’s in Building Construction from Auburn University

A. Gülce Büyük, Project Manager in the Military Section of USACE Sacramento District, celebrates her graduation with a Master of Science in Building Construction from Auburn University. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in her professional journey and commitment to advancing USACE's mission.
USACE Sacramento District Project Manager earns master's in building construction
